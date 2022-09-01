US Markets

U.S. Capitol riot committee seeks information from former Speaker Gingrich

Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Thursday said it had asked former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to provide information related to its probe.

The committee said it obtained evidence demonstrating Gingrich had had a role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

