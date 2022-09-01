U.S. Capitol riot committee seeks information from former Speaker Gingrich

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Thursday said it had asked former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to provide information related to its probe.

The committee said it obtained evidence demonstrating Gingrich had had a role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mark Porter)

((patricia.zengerle@thomsonreuters.com, www.twitter.com/ReutersZengerle; 001-202-898-8390;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.