U.S. Cannabis Stocks Will Make Cheap, Smart Buys in 2020

Do you have big questions about what to expect in the new year? Or are you a loyalÃÂ TwitterÃÂ (NYSE:) follower of Matt McCall? Either way, heÃ¢ÂÂs got you covered in this episode of Ã¢ÂÂMoneyline.Ã¢ÂÂ HeÃ¢ÂÂs here to wish you Ã¢ÂÂhappy holidaysÃ¢ÂÂ and answer the top questions about 2020Ã¢ÂÂs major themes.

Cannabis stocks have been a hot topic in 2019. After soaring to reach new highs in the beginning of the year, the big names have all tanked.ÃÂ Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:),ÃÂ Canopy GrowthÃÂ (NYSE:) and Cronos (NASDAQ:) are all sporting year-to-date losses of more than 30%. Many investors fear that 2020 will bring trouble for companies in Ã¢ÂÂcash crunches.Ã¢ÂÂ But McCall isnÃ¢ÂÂt too worried about what he sees as the solid names in the business.

For investors looking to get in at good valuations, heÃ¢ÂÂs recommending U.S. pot stocks that trade at much lower price-to-sales ratios than their Canadian peers. This next year might just bring U.S. legalization at the federal level and send cannabis stocks blazing.

Want to learn more about other high-risk, high-reward investments? McCall next dives into bitcoin and other cryptocurrency plays. After looking at historical trends, he concludes that 2020 will be a big year for bitcoin. It could hit $50,000 or even $100,000 in the next few years. But perhaps more exciting are alternative coins. These alt-coins are ready for huge growth, but be careful. DonÃ¢ÂÂt put all your retirement money in these cryptocurrencies.

McCallÃ¢ÂÂs Podcast

McCallÃ¢ÂÂs listeners have him hopping across the world for 2020Ã¢ÂÂs next major themes. After cannabis and crypto, itÃ¢ÂÂs time for Chinese stocks. Boy, thatÃ¢ÂÂs an alliterative mouthful. You might remember that he recently traveled to China to do research, and heÃ¢ÂÂs still confident about the upside potential there. HeÃ¢ÂÂs bullish on a peer-to-peer lending company and some biotech names.

It wasnÃ¢ÂÂt until 2018 that Hong KongÃ¢ÂÂs stock exchange allowed pre-revenue biotech companies to list. But now, it seems likely that a few of these names will parallel the likes ofÃÂ AmgenÃÂ (NASDAQ:). ItÃ¢ÂÂs likely McCall will be making a return trip to China in 2020, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates. With a trade deal resolution hopefully right around the corner, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a lot to like in terms of Chinese stocks.

For more on McCallÃ¢ÂÂs 2020 predictions, solar stocks and wind stocks, tune into Ã¢ÂÂMoneyline.Ã¢ÂÂ YouÃ¢ÂÂll get an update about his holiday travel plans and more on an upcoming IPO product, too.

