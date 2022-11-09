U.S. cannabis movement can learn from Canada

Reuters Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. cannabis industry would do well to heed the lessons of Canada’s growing pains. Preliminary election results indicate that Maryland and Missouri will become the latest states to legalize recreational weed usage, bringing the total to 21, plus Washington, D.C. As the nationwide marijuana movement marches ahead, including U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent pardoning of thousands of Americans convicted of possession, it will be important to keep things mellow.

Too much hype contributed to a costly glut up north, where weed was first legalized four years ago. Ontario-based Canopy Growth shares tumbled from a peak of around $50 apiece in April 2019 to below $3 earlier this year. It unveiled plans six weeks ago to offload its Canadian retail shops and subsequent plans for a U.S.-domiciled holding company to hasten its entry into the market, helping give the $1.5 billion company a fresh spark.

Even as the United States becomes more pot-friendly, however, there’s no guarantee that financial success will follow. Canada’s illegal trade, for one, provides a cautionary tale. Legal cannabis accounted for 66% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 9% before legalization, according to government figures, but an industry trade group estimates criminal activity still accounts for at least half the market. Meanwhile, the country’s oversupply of licenses has not only created fierce competition, but it also has led to excess supply. Approved cannabis growers destroyed a record quantity of unsold buds last year, the Financial Post reported. A punitive excise tax of about C$1 per gram also eats into margins.

Multi-state U.S. operators pay a hefty levy to Uncle Sam, too, but it could be rescinded if cannabis gets removed from the list of federally controlled substances. What’s more, unlike in Canada where most operators need to sell to provincial boards at wholesale prices, U.S. companies are often vertically integrated, meaning they capture the full production-to-retail margin. Canadian distributors take as much as 30% to 40% of the retail price, according to Bank of Montreal research. Fewer available licenses in the United States also mean barriers to entry are higher. Even so, black markets plague California and other areas. There are increasing reasons to feel groovy about U.S. prospects, but investors should avoid getting too high on them.

