U.S. candidate Bloomberg vows to back Israel, takes dig at Sanders

U.S. presidential contender Michael Bloomberg pledged on Sunday to "always have Israel's back," while separately joking he was the only Jewish candidate who does not want to turn the United States into a "kibbutz."
