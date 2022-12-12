U.S., Canada and western allies forge green alliance for mining critical minerals

MONTREAL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States and other western allies are creating an alliance to reduce the environmental impact of mining and sourcing critical minerals, although their effort is voluntary, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources said on Monday.

The Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance, comprising the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom will voluntarily work toward "developing sustainable and inclusive mining practices," Canada said in a release.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal)

