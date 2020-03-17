U.S. calls on construction companies to donate face masks

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday called on U.S. construction companies to donate their respirator masks to hospitals and other health care providers combating the coronavirus outbreak amid a nationwide shortage.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made the request at a news conference at the White House. The administration recently allowed healthcare workers to use so-called N95 face masks not specifically approved for medical use to treat patients amid the outbreak.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

