U.S. buys 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir's antibody COVID-19 treatment

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L and U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology VIR.O said on Tuesday the United States had agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, sotrovimab, for an undisclosed amount.

The drugmakers said the additional doses would be supplied to the U.S. government for distribution in the first quarter of 2022.

With the latest deal, about 1.7 million doses of the treatment, branded Xevudy, have been secured by countries so far globally.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.