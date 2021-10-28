U.S. buys 50 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares for vaccinating children.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

