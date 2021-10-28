US Markets
PFE

U.S. buys 50 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares for vaccinating children.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares for vaccinating children.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular