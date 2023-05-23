News & Insights

U.S. buyers purchased about 210,000 tonnes EU wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

May 23, 2023 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - Buyers in the United States have recently purchased about 210,000 tonnes of European Union origin wheat expected to be sourced from Poland and Germany, European traders said on Tuesday.

The purchases were said to involve a total of around five shipments from Poland and two from Germany all of about 30,000 tonnes, they said.

Shipment was mainly between May and August.

European traders reported a 30,000 tonne sale of Polish wheat to the United States on Monday.

“With European wheat prices at 22-month lows the commercial calculation currently works for EU wheat into the United States,” one trader said.

U.S. purchases so far largely involve milling wheat of about 12.5% and 13% protein, traders said.

Buying interest for EU wheat continues this week, with U.S. purchase interest for a consignment of about 30,000 tonnes for June and 30,000 tonnes for August shipment, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

