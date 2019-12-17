US Markets

U.S. businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Publisher
Reuters
Published

U.S. businessman Mikayel Israyelyan has bought a majority stake in New York-based Russian-language television network RTVI from its Russian owner and plans to expand it in the United States, the channel said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. businessman Mikayel Israyelyan has bought a majority stake in New York-based Russian-language television network RTVI from its Russian owner and plans to expand it in the United States, the channel said on Tuesday.

The sale marks the first time the network, one of the biggest Russian-language broadcasters outside of Russia, will be majority owned by a foreign shareholder, a spokesman said.

The network was owned by Ruslan Sokolov since 2012 and Israyelyan, an entertainment industry entrepreneur and chief executive of the Muse Lifestyle Group, has bought Sokolov's entire stake, the spokesman said.

RTVI, which broadcasts in Russian in more than 50 countries including the United States, said it plans to open bureaus in Washington and California, focusing on programming for Russian diaspora communities.

"There are nearly 7 million Russian-speaking people living in the United States today, who are interested in original high-quality content in their native language," Israyelyan, who has Armenian heritage, said in a statement.

"I see further business expansion opportunities on the West Coast, in attracting a new generation of viewers seeking to preserve its ties with the Russian culture and agenda," he added.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((p.ivanova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular