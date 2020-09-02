US Markets

U.S. businesses see modest increase in activity, Fed survey shows

Contributor
Jonnelle Marte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. businesses saw a modest increase in activity and employment generally increased through late August, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, but economic growth remained sluggish in some parts of the country.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. businesses saw a modest increase in activity and employment generally increased through late August, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, but economic growth remained sluggish in some parts of the country.

The report highlighted the uneven economic rebound taking place in the U.S. economy, with some areas such as residential real estate surging with the help of low interest rates, but some sectors struggling to rebound.

The Fed's survey, known as the "Beige Book," was conducted across its 12 districts from July through late August.

The U.S. economy began to rebound this summer after taking a devastating blow from coronavirus-related lockdowns in the spring. A hefty portion of recent U.S. economic data has surprised to the upside, although newer data sources for tracking the business recovery paint a less optimistic picture.

Nationally, the number of new coronavirus infections is down to about 41,000 a day, from 77,000 in July, but some states are still struggling to contain the virus. Households and businesses also received less federal support in August, which marked the end of a $600 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits and the expiration of the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered forgivable loans to small businesses.

Last week, the U.S. central bank rolled out a sweeping overhaul of how it sets monetary policy, taking on an approach that focuses more on addressing shortfalls in the labor market and allows for slightly higher inflation.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Paul Simao)

((Jonnelle.Marte@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 978 0908;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular