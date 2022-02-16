U.S. Business Inventories Jump In Line With Estimates In December

(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a spike in retail inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing another significant increase in U.S. business inventories in the month of December.

The report said business inventories shot up by 2.1 percent in December after surging by an upwardly revised 1.5 percent in November.

Economists had expected business inventories to jump by 2.1 percent compared to the 1.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Retail inventories led the way higher, soaring by 4.2 percent, while wholesale inventories leapt by 2.2 percent and manufacturing inventories edged up by 0.3 percent.

"The sixth sequential month of accelerating inventory gains is an encouraging sign that supply chains' worst snarls are behind us," said Oren Klachkin, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

"We look for inventories to continue rising this year as businesses work to fulfill backlogged orders and supply-side constraints very slowly ease," he added. "The gradual rotation in consumer spending towards in-person services at the expense of goods should also allow inventories to grow more quickly."

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said business sales fell by 0.7 percent in December following a 1.1 percent jump in November.

The report showed a 2.8 percent slump in retail sales more than offset a 0.4 percent increase in manufacturing sales and a 0.2 percent uptick in wholesale sales.

With inventories spiking and sales falling, the total business inventories/sales ratio jumped to 1.29 in December from 1.25 in November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.