U.S. Business Inventories Growth Matches Estimates In September

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing U.S. business inventories increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

The report showed business inventories rose by 0.7 percent in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in August.

Economists had expected business inventories to advance by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Wholesale inventories jumped by 1.4 percent during the month, while manufacturing inventories climbed by 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, retail inventories edged down by 0.2 percent.

The Commerce Department also said business sales increased by 0.9 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August.

While wholesale sales surged up by 1.1 percent, retail and manufacturing sales advanced by 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

With inventories and sales both climbing, the total business inventories/sales ratio in September was unchanged from the previous month at 1.26.

