U.S. Business Inventories Drop In Line With Estimates In February

(RTTNews) - Business inventories in the U.S. decreased in line with economist estimates in the month of February, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Wednesday.

The report said business inventories fell by 0.4 percent in February following a revised 0.3 percent decrease in January.

Economists had expected inventories to drop by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.1 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

The decrease in business inventories came as wholesale inventories slid by 0.7 percent, while manufacturing and retail inventories fell by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

The Commerce Department said business sales also slumped by 0.5 percent in February after climbing by 0.5 percent in January.

Wholesale sales tumbled by 0.8 percent, retail sales fell by 0.5 percent and manufacturing sales dipped by 0.2 percent.

With inventories and sales both falling, the total business inventories/sales ratio in February was unchanged from the previous month at 1.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.