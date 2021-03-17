U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF SCHB is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 90% from its 52-week low price of $51.38 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

SCHB in Focus

This fund provides broad exposure to the U.S. equity market by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index. It holds a well-diversified portfolio of 2539 stocks with tilt toward information technology, which accounts for about one-fourth of the portfolio. Healthcare, consumer discretionary and financials round off the next three with double-digit exposure each. The ETF charges investors 30 basis points a year in fees (see: all the All-Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given the optimism over speedy economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession. Increasing pace of vaccination, progress toward more vaccines, reopening of the economy as well as new $1.9 trillion stimulus are fueling growth in the economy and bolstering risk-off trade.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SCHB has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

