Commodities

U.S., Britain to drop tariffs under deal -Commerce

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AARON JOSEFCZYK

The United States on Tuesday ended a longstanding dispute with Britain over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, and said the two allies would work closely together to address market overcapacities from non-market economies like China.

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday ended a longstanding dispute with Britain over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, and said the two allies would work closely together to address market overcapacities from non-market economies like China.

In a joint statement, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the deal would allow historically based sustainable volumes of U.K. steel and aluminum products to enter the U.S. market without the application of Section 232 tariffs.

In addition to setting smelt and cast requirements on aluminum, the deal requires any U.K. steel company owned by a Chinese entity to audit its financial records to assess influence from the People’s Republic of China government, and then share them with the United States.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular