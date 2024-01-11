U.S., Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen- officials

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain have started carrying out strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen, four U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.