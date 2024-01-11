News & Insights

US Markets

U.S., Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen- officials

Credit: REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA

January 11, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Written by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain have started carrying out strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen, four U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.