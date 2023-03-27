Commodities

U.S. brand management firm Bluestar Alliance buys Scotch & Soda label

Credit: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

March 27, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 27 (Reuters) - Bluestar Alliance, a U.S. brand management company, said on Monday it has acquired the Scotch & Soda clothing brand from its Dutch owner for an undisclosed sum.

Scotch & Soda filed a bankruptcy request for its Dutch operations, which include the company's head office, earlier this month.

"Following the closing of the transaction, Scotch & Soda will be enabled to continue its activities in selected markets," Bluestar said in a statement.

Scotch & Soda's Dutch operations had 342.5 million euros ($369.42 million) in sales in 2022.

($1 = 0.9271 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

