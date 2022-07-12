U.S. boosts corn harvest view due to increased acreage

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government raised its forecast for domestic corn production on Tuesday after factoring in the acreage outlook it gave in June that showed farmers seeded more of the grain than they had planned in March.

The U.S. Agriculture Department also cut its forecast for the country's soybean harvest.

U.S. corn production in the 2022/23 marketing year will total 14.505 billion bushels, up from 14.460 billion last month, based on an average yield of 177.0 bushels per acre, according to USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. It forecast soybean production of 4.505 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.5.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show a corn harvest of 14.520 billion bushels and a soybean harvest of 4.532 billion bushels. The average market forecast for yields was 177.025 for corn and 51.5 for soybeans.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

