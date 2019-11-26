U.S. bonds rally with UK, solid demand for 5-year note sale

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell alongside British government debt on Tuesday, while expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold kept the yield curve near its flattest level in almost a month.

U.S. bonds and British gilts rallied after British polls showed the ruling Conservatives as runaway favorites to win the Dec. 12 election with a pledge to implement Brexit and halt 3-1/2 years of political uncertainty.

“As we’re getting closer to the (British) election there are concerns about any spillover,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Short-dated debt, meanwhile, has been supported by expectations that the U.S. Fed will be on hold for the intermediate term, after cutting rates three times this year.

“Front-end rates continue to be parked here, given that expectations are clear that the Fed’s going to be on hold,” Lederer said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday said that Fed officials have a favorable outlook for the U.S. economy founded on strong consumer spending, which is bolstered by a robust job market, increasing incomes and solid consumer confidence.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in November amid worries about current business conditions and employment prospects, but remained at levels sufficient to support a steady pace of consumer spending.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 1.741%, down from 1.764% late Monday. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was 15 basis points, after reaching 13 basis points on Monday, which was the flattest level since Oct. 30.

Month- and year-end portfolio rebalancing was also seen as supporting demand for U.S. bonds.

Treasury yields had risen overnight on fresh optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to deescalate their trade war.

China's Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a phone call on issues related to a phase one trade agreement on Tuesday, China's commerce ministry said.

The Treasury Department sold $41 billion in five-year notes to solid demand on Tuesday, the second sale of $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

A $40-billion sale of two-year notes on Monday was also strong. The government will auction $32 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday.

November 26 Tuesday 2:14PM New York / 1914 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5725

1.6008

0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5775

1.6166

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-213/256

1.5859

-0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-32/256

1.5816

-0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-136/256

1.5992

-0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-152/256

1.6873

-0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-20/256

1.7414

-0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-96/256

2.1755

-0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.75 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -3.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -6.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -9.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -35.25 1.00 (Editing by Kevin Liffey Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6274))

