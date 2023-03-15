US Markets

U.S. bond yields tumble as drops in European bank stocks spook investors

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

March 15, 2023 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds fell sharply on Wednesday as big drops in European bank stocks unnerved global investors, sending them towards safe-haven assets.

The yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note US2YT=RR dropped to a session low of 3.968% and was last down 19 basis points to 4.039%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury US10YT=RR was down 9 basis points at 3.541%.

