U.S. bond sell-off could be overdone - PIMCO

By Aaron Saldanha

March 9 (Reuters) - The recent sell-off in U.S. Treasuries due to fears of quickening inflation could be overdone, a senior fund manager at bond giant PIMCO said, arguing that consumer prices will not rise at the rapid pace currently expected by markets.

Fixed-income investors have had a torrid first quarter of 2021, with bond prices battered in recent weeks by concerns of rising inflation in a world awash in trillions of dollars of stimulus-supplied cash.

In a blog posted late on Monday, however, Marc Seidner, PIMCO's chief investment officer for non-traditional strategies, said yields on longer-dated bonds were now likely to stay within recent ranges as central banks keep short-term policy rates near zero.

"The extent of the bond market sell-off in early 2021 suggests inflation expectations may have run too far, too fast...there may be limitations on how much further yields can climb for now," Seidner wrote.

There are still several potent forces that could curb wage gains and restrain inflation, he wrote, even as the U.S. government expands fiscal stimulus spending in an environment of low interest rates.

Seidner said consumer price inflation would climb only moderately this year and could continue to lag behind target levels for the Federal Reserve as a lack of full employment hinders a rise in wages.

Recent moves in some markets gauges have signaled a disconnect between the Fed's stance of keeping borrowing costs low and investors' views on how long this situation may last.

