US Markets
MT

U.S. blocks mining in parts of Minnesota, dealing latest blow to Antofagasta's copper project

January 26, 2023 — 02:01 pm EST

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday blocked mining in part of northeast Minnesota for 20 years, the latest blow to Antofagasta Plc's ANTO.L Twin Metals copper and nickel mining project but a step officials said is needed to protect the state's vast network of interconnected waterways.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order on Thursday withdrawing 225,504 acres in the Superior National Forest from leasing to mining or geothermal companies through 2043.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MT
CLF
X

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.