U.S. blocks mining in parts of Minnesota, dealing latest blow to Antofagasta's copper project

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday blocked mining in part of northeast Minnesota for 20 years, the latest blow to Antofagasta Plc's ANTO.L Twin Metals copper and nickel mining project but a step officials said is needed to protect the state's vast network of interconnected waterways.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order on Thursday withdrawing 225,504 acres in the Superior National Forest from leasing to mining or geothermal companies through 2043.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.