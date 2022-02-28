U.S. blocks any U.S. transactions with Russian central bank, others

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving Russia's central bank and imposed sanctions on a key Russian sovereign wealth fund, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The sanctions also target Russia's National Wealth Fund and its Ministry of Finance, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.