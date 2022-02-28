US Markets

date 2022-02-28

U.S. blocks any U.S. transactions with Russian central bank, others

The United States on Monday blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving Russia's central bank and imposed sanctions on a key Russian sovereign wealth fund, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The sanctions also target Russia's National Wealth Fund and its Ministry of Finance, the department said in a statement.

