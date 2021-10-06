US Markets

U.S.' Blinken urges China to act responsibly in Evergrande crisis - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. wants China to act "responsibly" when it comes to addressing the potential impacts of China Evergrande Group's financial crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. wants China to act "responsibly" when it comes to addressing the potential impacts of China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK financial crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

"China has to make sovereign economic decisions for itself, but we also know that what China does economically is going to have profound ramifications, profound effects, on literally the entire world because all of our economies are so intertwined," Blinken said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"So certainly when it comes to something that could have a major impact on the Chinese economy we look to China to act responsibly and to deal effectively with any challenges," the report quoted Blinken as saying.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular