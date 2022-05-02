U.S.' Blinken, Mayorkas to meet Tuesday with Mexico foreign minister

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will meet Tuesday with Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican official said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Ebrard also said he will have a meeting to discuss investments in Central America and Mexico's southern region.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Kylie Madry)

