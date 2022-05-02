US Markets

U.S.' Blinken, Mayorkas to meet Tuesday with Mexico foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will meet Tuesday with Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican official said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Ebrard also said he will have a meeting to discuss investments in Central America and Mexico's southern region.

