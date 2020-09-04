US Markets

U.S. blacklists four individuals for Venezuela election interference

Contributors
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Published

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday blacklisted four individuals for what it said was their help for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to prevent free and fair parliamentary elections in Venezuela in December, the Treasury said.

"The corrupt Maduro regime is attempting to seize control of the National Assembly of Venezuela through a fraudulent election,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

