U.S. biotech firm Certara raises $670 million in IPO - sources

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech firm Certara Inc CERT.O sold shares in its initial public offering on Thursday at $23 apiece, above its target range, to raise about $670 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The IPO valued Certara, which is owned by Stockholm, Sweden-based private equity firm EQT EQTAB.ST, at $3.5 billion.

Certara sold 29.1 million shares after it had aimed to sell 24.4 million shares at a target price range of $19-$22 per share. Certara declined to comment.

Princeton, New Jersey-based Certara was formed in 2008 after biotech firm Tripos International acquired Pharsight Corporation. The company provides pharma companies with computer-based drug trials using virtual patients rather than human beings - a technology known as "biosimulation."

Certara's revenue rose to $178.9 million for nine months ended on September this year from $154.7 million last year. The company recorded profit of $5.1 million compared with a loss of $2.9 million last year.

In 2017, EQT acquired a majority stake in Certara from New York-based private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners for $850 million. EQT will continue to own majority stake in Certara after the IPO, the company said.

Shares in Certara are due to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol "CERT."

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and Credit Suisse are among the lead underwriters for the IPO.

