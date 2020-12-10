U.S. biotech firm Certara raises $670 million in IPO -source

By Chibuike Oguh

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech firm Certara Inc CERT.O sold shares in its initial public offering on Thursday at $23 apiece, above its target range, to raise about $670 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The IPO valued Certara, which is owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT EQTAB.ST, at $3.5 billion.

Certara sold 29.1 million shares after it had aimed to sell 24.4 million shares at a target price range of $19-$22 per share. Certara declined to comment.

