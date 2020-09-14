US Markets
U.S. billionaire Perelman to sell stake in Scientific Games - FT

Vishal Vivek Reuters
U.S. investor Ronald Perelman is expected to sell his near 40% stake in gambling products company Scientific Games Corp to Australia's Caledonia Investments, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Scientific Games, which had a market capitalization of about $1.8 billion as of Friday close, will be valued at about $2 billion post the deal, according to the report.

Perelman's investment firm, MacAndrews & Forbes, could announce a deal with Caledonia, which invests mostly in gambling-related assets, as early as Monday, the FT reported.

The investment firm said in July that it was interested in selling its stake in Scientific Games, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .

With several of his companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Perelman has been looking for ways to downsize his portfolio, the FT reported.

In July, MacAndrews & Forbes sold its majority stake in AM General - the Humvee maker - to KPS Capital partners for an undisclosed amount.

MacAndrews & Forbes, Scientific Games and Caledonia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Vishal.Vivek@thomsonreuters.com;))

