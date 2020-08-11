U.S. Big Ten postpones 2020-21 football, fall sports season, due to COVID-19

(Adds details throughout, bylines)

By Amy Tennery and Frank Pingue

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Big Ten Conference has decided to postpone its 2020-21 football season, along with other fall sports, citing concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. collegiate athletic conference said on Tuesday.

The postponement impacts football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The conference said it would "continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring" with winter and spring sports also being "evaluated."

The Big Ten, which includes powerhouses Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, is one of the five wealthiest conferences in U.S. college football, along with the Pac-12, Southeastern, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast.

The announcement followed several reports that the "Power Five" conferences had met to discuss the viability of a 2020 football season, the main financial engine that allows most college athletics programs to operate.

Earlier this year a study conducted by Washington University in St. Louis for ESPN said the 65 schools that make up the "Power Five" conferences would collectively lose more than $4 billion in football revenue, with at least $1.2 billion of that due to lost ticket revenue.

The University of Massachusetts, which plays as an independent, canceled its 2020 football season on Tuesday, citing COVID-19, but left open the possibility of competition later in the academic calendar.

The Ivy League said last month that intercollegiate sports would not resume in the fall semester, and the University of Connecticut last week canceled "all competition for the 2020-21 school year" for its football program.

