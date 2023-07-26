U.S. Big Tech stocks drop in Frankfurt

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Shares in a number of U.S. megacap tech companies fell in Frankfurt on Wednesday, with Microsoft MSFT.O down 3% after forecast-beating results that laid out an aggressive AI-related spending plan.

Shares in Google parent AlphabetGOOGL.O were an outlier, rising by more than 5% in Frankfurt after beating expectations with its second-quarter results.

Snap Inc 1SI.F shares fell 20.5% on the German market, after the photo messaging app-owner posted weaker third quarter guidance than analysts had expected on Tuesday.

Amazon's AMZN.F shares in Frankfurt dropped 2.4% after a media report saying The Federal Trade Commission is finalizing an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com;))

