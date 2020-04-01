U.S. believes Iran was 'directly involved' in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The United States believes Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) was directly involved in the killing of an Iranian dissident last November in Turkey, a senior administration official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead on an Istanbul street on Nov. 14, 2019. Citing Turkish officials, Reuters last week reported that two intelligence officers in Iran's consulate in Istanbul had instigated his killing.

"Given Iran's history of targeted assassinations of Iranian dissidents and the methods used in Turkey, the United States government believes that Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) was directly involved in Vardanjani's killing," a senior administration official told Reuters.

The United States had not previously disclosed its assessment on who might have been behind the incident.

A week after the killing, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had described it as “another tragic example in a long string of suspected Iran-backed assassination attempts” of Iranian dissidents. He had not elaborated further.

Late on Wednesday, Pompeo in a tweet said he found disturbing the reports that Iranian diplomats were involved in the killing of the dissident, but that they were "fully consistent" with their assignments.

"Iran's 'diplomats' are agents of terror and have conducted multiple assassinations and bomb plots in Europe over the past decade," Pompeo said.

