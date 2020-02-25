US Markets

U.S. begins first coronavirus clinical trial testing Gilead's experimental drug

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials said on Tuesday the first clinical trial testing Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, in hospitalized patients with the coronavirus has started.

The first trial participant is an American who was repatriated after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the study is being conducted at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, according to the National Institutes of Health.

