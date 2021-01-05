U.S.-based EIG sells stake in Gasbol pipeline, eyes more Brazil investments

By Sabrina Valle and Gram Slattery

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners has sold its stake in the Brazilian portion of the Bolivia-Brazil natural gas pipeline, widely known as Gasbol, to Fluxys Belgium NV FLUX.BR, chief executive officer Thomas Blair said in an interview on Tuesday.

The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, comes as EIG is moving to purchase a bigger piece of the same pipeline as well as additional assets and make investments in Brazil's natural gas industry, Blair said. EIG has multi-billion dollar firepower to acquire assets in transport, processing and eventually production of natural gas in the South American country.

