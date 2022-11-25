US Markets

U.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

November 25, 2022 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by Diane Bartz and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL and ZTE 000063.SZ because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security.

The FCC said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the United States, the latest crackdown on the Chinese telecoms equipment makers.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated the proposed measure, which effectively bars the firms from selling new equipment in the United States, to the other three commissioners for final approval in October.

Huawei declined to comment and ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The idea was first proposed in mid-2021. The FCC action would also affect Dahua Technology Co 002236.SZ, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd 002415.SZ and Hytera Communications Corp Ltd 002583.SZ, according to the statement from the FCC.

U.S. FCC set to ban approvals of new Huawei, ZTE equipment -document

