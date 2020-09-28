U.S. bans business with Fincimex unit American International Services

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it was adding American International Services, a unit of Fincimex, to the Cuba Restricted List, saying the Cuban military uses it to charge fees and manipulate the remittance and foreign currency market.

Military-owned Fincimex is the main Cuban partner of foreign credit card companies and money transfer firm Western Union WU.N, which Cubans in the United States have used for two decades to send money back to their loved ones on the Caribbean island.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

