U.S. banks saw surge in C&I loan demand in Q4 -Fed survey

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. banks saw a substantial increase in demand for a key category of business loans in the fourth quarter, with a measure of net demand hitting its highest since 2014, a Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday.

Demand for commercial and industrial loans improved across business sizes in the final three months of the year, the Fed reported in its quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey.

For small firms, the percentage of banks reporting higher demand over those seeing weaker demand rose to 9.3 percentage points from zero in the third quarter, while for medium and large firms it climbed to 21.8 points from 7.5 points. That was the highest for both measures since the third quarter of 2014.

(Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.