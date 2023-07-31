News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. banks report tighter credit, weaker loan demand: Fed survey

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

July 31, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

By Ann Saphir

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand from both businesses and consumers during the second quarter, Federal Reserve survey data released on Monday showed, evidence that the central bank's interest-rate hike campaign is slowing the nation's financial gears as intended.

The Fed's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, or SLOOS, also showed that banks expect to further tighten standards over the rest of 2023.

"The most cited reasons for expecting to tighten lending standards were a less favorable or more uncertain economic outlook, an expected deterioration in collateral values, and an expected deterioration in credit quality of CRE (commercial real estate) and other loans," the Fed said.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 5.25 percentage points since last March, and its surveys and hard data have shown banks have been slowing their lending in response.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.