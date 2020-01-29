U.S. banks on Hong Kong Exchange's 'named and shamed' list

Wall Street investment banks JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have been placed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's "named and shamed" list after the $300 million initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese biotech company Akeso Inc. was sent back for not meeting the correct regulatory requirements.
