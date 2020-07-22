U.S. banks given regulatory green light to safekeep cryptocurrencies

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A leading U.S. banking regulator said on Wednesday that national banks may provide custody services for cryptocurrencies.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a new letter that providing custody and safekeeping services for cryptocurrencies, including holding "keys" needed to access cryptocurrency holdings, is a modern version of traditional banking activities and should be allowed.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

