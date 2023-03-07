U.S. bankruptcy judge approves Binance.US $1.3 bln deal for Voyager

By Dietrich Knauth

March 7 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital received court approval on Tuesday to sell its assets and transfer its customers to Binance.US in a deal valued at $1.3 billion, but the company faces additional hurdles before the sale becomes final.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles approved Voyager's restructuring plan, which is built around the Binance.US acquisition, at a hearing in New York. Binance has agreed to pay $20 million in cash to Voyager, and to take on crypto assets deposited by Voyager customers. The customers' crypto assets, valued at $1.3 billion in February, account for the bulk of the deal's valuation, according to Voyager.

SEC attorney William Uptegrove told Wiles at a hearing last week that SEC investigators believe Binance.US is operating an unregistered securities exchange. But Wiles was unpersuaded, saying the agency failed to present any evidence and should not have waited until the last minute to raise a concrete concern.

Palo Alto-based Binance.US has said it is "fully independent" of its international parent company Binance, which is owned by Chinese-born and Singapore-based Changpeng Zhao.

Once the deal closes and Voyager's customers have Binance.US accounts in place, they will be able to make withdrawals for the first time since Voyager froze their accounts last summer.

Voyager filed for bankruptcy in July, months after the crash of major crypto tokens TerraUSD and Luna sent shockwaves across the digital asset industry.

