U.S. bankruptcy court approves airline Avianca's financing plan

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Colombian airline Avianca Holdings AVT_p.CN said on Monday that a U.S. bankruptcy court approved a proposed financing plan of over $2 billion to help the carrier exit Chapter 11 restructuring.

The airline filed for bankruptcy protection in May, pushed over the edge by the coronavirus pandemic, but it had been struggling in recent years.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)

