U.S. banking regulators tweak liquidity rule to accommodate emergency facilities
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators announced Tuesday they had tweaked a bank liquidity requirement to ensure that banks were not dinged for participating in emergency Fed liquidity facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic.
The regulators said the change to the "liquidity coverage ratio" rule is aimed at neutralizing the impact of banks participating in the Federal Reserve's new Money Market Mutual Fund and Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facilities. It otherwise does not change the rule, which requires banks to hold high-quality liquid assets on their books.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship