US Markets

U.S. banking regulators temporarily expand easier bank leverage requirements

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. banking regulators announced on Friday they were temporarily easing a leverage requirement for depository institutions by allowing banks to ignore certain safer assets and continue lending.

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators announced on Friday they were temporarily easing a leverage requirement for depository institutions by allowing banks to ignore certain safer assets and continue lending.

The new rule gives banks the option of excluding holdings in Treasury securities of deposits held at the Federal Reserve from calculating their "supplemental leverage ratio," which directs larger banks to hold more capital against their assets. The rule builds on similar relief provided to bank holding companies by the Federal Reserve in April during the new coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Grant McCool)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular