US Markets
JPM

U.S. banking behemoths attract flood of deposits after SVB collapse -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 14, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen for Reuters ->

By Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers have flooded banking giants, including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Citigroup Inc C.N with deposits after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, sources familiar with the matter said.

The transfers, which one source said reached billions of dollars, came as investors fretted over the financial health of smaller regional lenders even after receiving assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other policymakers.

Large banks saw in influx of money from consumers and businesses in the last week as SVB teetered, one of the sources told Reuters. But the lenders have been careful not to solicit customers from other banks, many of whose stocks have plunged, out of concern that they could accelerate the outflows, two sources said.

The Financial Times reported on the outflows Tuesday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday changed its outlook on the U.S. banking system to negative from stable to reflect the rapid deterioration in the operating environment following deposit runs at Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, and Signature Bank.

"Banks with substantial unrealized securities losses and with non-retail and uninsured U.S. depositors may still be more sensitive to depositor competition or ultimate flight," it said.

Moody's said this could have adverse effects on funding, liquidity, earnings and capital.

Shares of U.S. regional banks such as First Republic Bank FRC.N, Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N and KeyCorp KEY.N have slumped on fears of possible bank contagion following the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank SBNY.O.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Anna Driver)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
BAC
C
FRC
WAL
KEY
SBNY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.