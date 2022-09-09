US Markets

U.S. banking agencies reaffirm commitment to Basel III capital rules

Pete Schroeder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A trio of U.S. banking regulators said Friday that they remain committed to issuing a final set of capital rules for large banks under the global Basel III accord, and were hard at work on a joint proposal to do so.

In a statement, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the rule is a priority and they hope to issue a joint proposal as soon as possible.

