US Markets

U.S. banker bonuses set to slide while traders benefit -study

Contributor
Lananh Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bonuses for Wall Street bankers are projected to plunge as much as 45% this year as business dries up.

By Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bonuses for Wall Street bankers are projected to plunge as much as 45% this year as business dries up. Payouts for investment bankers who underwrite deals will probably drop 40% to 45% this year, while incentive compensation for those advising on transactions is estimated to fall 20% to 25%, according to compensation consultancy firm Johnson Associates. "Headcount will decrease as firms scale back after increasing headcount in 2021 and into 2022," Alan Johnson, a managing director at the consultancy, wrote in a report. While investment bankers have come under pressure from turmoil in financial markets, their counterparts in trading have benefited from a surge in volatility and client activity. Fixed income traders and salespeople will probably get pay bumps of 15% to 20%, while bonuses for stock traders could rise 5% to 10%, according to the report.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Lananh.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular