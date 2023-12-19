News & Insights

US Markets
USB

U.S. Bank to pay $36 million for illegal pandemic conduct

Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

December 19, 2023 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by Paul Grant, Douglas Gillison, Pete Schrieder for Reuters ->

Adds detail, comment from announcements, U.S. Bank reaction

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank will pay $36 million over allegations the company illegally blocked out-of-work consumers from accessing unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, top federal banking regulators announced on Tuesday.

The nation's fifth-largest lender froze tens of thousands of prepaid card accounts without leaving users a way to regain access, according to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

"U.S. Bank blocked access to accounts and demanded burdensome paperwork in order for consumers to regain access to their frozen benefits," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement, noting that at the time the unemployment was close to 15%.

In a statement, a U.S. Bank spokesperson said the bank had faced challenges in "unprecedented times" due to a 40-fold increase in state unemployment benefits requiring distribution that presented a heightened risk of fraud.

"While a small portion of cardholders were affected due to extended holds, we prevented fraud of over $375 million and returned to the states hundreds of millions in additional funds sent to questionable accounts," the statement said.

Under a CFPB order, U.S. Bank is to pay nearly $21 million, comprising a $15 million penalty and $5.7 million in redress to consumers.

The OCC separately said it had assessed a $15 million penalty against U.S. Bank, which had promised to offer remedies to harmed consumers.

(Reporting by Paul Grant, Douglas Gillison and Pete Schrieder; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Josie Kao)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.