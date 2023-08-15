U.S. bank stocks fall on Fitch downgrade warning, tougher oversight worries

Adds background on Moody's downgrade, FDIC proposal in paragraphs 2 and 3; updates shares

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. banks dropped on Tuesday and a key banking index hit its lowest in a month, after a Fitch Ratings analyst told CNBC that the agency could downgrade several lenders.

The warning followed rival Moody's downgrading 10 mid-sized lenders earlier this month, citing funding risks and weaker profitability.

The sector was also squeezed after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp chief on Monday signaled a proposal to overhaul how regional banks prepare living wills, fanning fears of more tighter regulation.

Banks are already feeling the weight of tougher oversight proposals as the industry's top cops rush to plug gaps in the aftermath of the crisis earlier this year.

Bank of America BAC.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N were down more than 2% each. JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Goldman Sachs Group GS.N, Citigroup C.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N declined between 1.6% and 1.8%.

Among the mid-sized lenders, Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N and PacWest Bancorp PACW.O fell 8.4% and 1.6%, respectively. On Monday, Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management disclosed it had liquidated its stake in both the banks.

Comerica CMA.N and KeyCorp KEY.N were also among the losers, dropping nearly 4.5% each.

The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK was down 2.1%, hitting its lowest in a month.

Separately, Discover Financial Services DFS.N shares fell 8.3% to $94.10, a day after its CEO stepped down.

The company had paused stock buybacks last month and disclosed a regulatory review over some incorrectly classified credit card accounts from around mid-2007.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

